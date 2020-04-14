Teacher keeping students supported during online learning

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — It’s hard explaining to you child when they’ll go back to school, or when they’re going to see their teacher again.

Educators across the Triad are working tirelessly to make sure your child knows they’re there.

For some students, that lack of physical interaction and transition to online learning, may not be an ideal learning situation.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County teachers though are making the most it.

“I’m really excited today to get my video lessons out there lessons,” said Taylor Tucker, a teacher at Sedge Garden Elementary

She teaches third grade, and while she can’t interact with her 19 students, she is making every effort to show them she’s not far away.

Every morning she post positive messaged to her students and asks them questions about their lives.

“Have a real-life conversation with them every day to give them some sort of feedback, and make sure they feel comfortable with what they’re doing,” she said.

Her curriculum goes an extra step with videos filmed on her phone, so students can hear her explain the work.

Others, like Griffith Elementary kindergarten teacher Tremona Purvis, have been laying out books and games in case parents and students want to check them out.

“I was going to pack up for my parents, so they can have them at home if they needed them or wanted them,” she said. “Because they’re going to need to take brain breaks like they were at school.”

Purvis has been preparing parents and students for the weeks ahead, reassuring them, just because they’re not with her doesn’t mean she’s gone.

“They call me, and I call them. I’m going to be FaceTime my babies,” she said.