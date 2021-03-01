Students welcomed back with a whole new way of learning at Petree Elementary School in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Students are back in the classroom at Petree Elementary, and the school is celebrating!

“We really wanted to launch Petree becoming a STEM school,” said Brad Rhew, the STEM coach at the school.

They held a STEM “power hour” where the students were doing a myriad of activities in each grade level to get them interested in all things science, technology, engineering and math. They tried snowman “launching” and building the tallest snowman they could out of paper.

Petree is a “Project Lead the Way” school and, in the future, will work with other local schools to build on that. Principal Alicia Bailey says it means great things for the school and its students.

“We’re kind of restarting and revitalizing our school,” she said. “And we’ve connected with Haynes Magnet School who is also a Project Lead the Way school, as well as Atkins High School who is a Project Lead the Way school as well. So we’re partnering with them to just continue to have our kids inspired by science.”

They hope the partnering will eventually lead to other opportunities in the future.

Mr. Rhew knows the value of having students involved in their lessons.

“One thing that is just the beauty of STEM is every child can find a piece of STEM that they are engaged with,” he said. “So by having our students, you know, do these hands-on activities, they are not only learning about force and motion, architecture and engineering, but they’re also seeing future careers that they could go into. Because our goal here at Petree is to start in kindergarten, even in pre-K, to get our kids thinking about STEM and thinking about future careers in the STEM path.”