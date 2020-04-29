Stokes County Schools superintendent sings song about being ‘homesick’ for school

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — He is known for singing his way to announce school closures during a snow storm.

But this coronavirus shutdown has left Stokes County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Rice singing a different tune, one that says he is “homesick” for school.

A self-professed country music fan, Rice said the song “Homesick” by Kane Brown described how he was feeling after being kept away from all the things he loved about his job, from the special moments in sports to the everyday happenings in the schools.

“Listening to the song and listening to the lyrics, I just started thinking these are all the reasons why I am homesick for school and the song just wrote itself after that,” Rice said.

He shared the song on his Facebook page and it has been shared hundreds of times.

Just like with his snow songs there is a purpose to this performance as well.

Rice says, “I want the kids to know that I truly do miss them. I hope their parents know that they have a superintendent that loves the kids in Stokes County.”