Southern Alamance High School teachers, upperclassmen team up to help new students feel welcome virtually

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — They call themselves the LINK Crew.

They are a group of Southern Alamance High School teachers and upperclassmen who do their best to make the incoming freshmen at the school feel welcome and at home. But this year, like everything else, it’s different.

Orientation has gone virtual due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last year the LINK Crew was so successful, Principal Teresa Faucette decided to bring it back. Even though the students aren’t physically in school right now, Faucette says there are still the same freshmen challenges.

“They really struggle with the transition from middle school to high school, so we wanted to help them,” Faucette said.

The LINK crew decided they could still make connections online.

“It’s letting the freshmen feel connected to Southern cause they haven’t been on campus,” Faucette said. “They’re not getting to come on campus, so this is one way they’ve connected and they can start to feel a part of what we’re all about, what we do here and how we do it and letting them feel like they are connected that they are a part of us. They’re not just a group out there on a computer screen. So, you know, I think that it’s really helped them to connect with us.”

There are breakout sessions to keep the groups smaller, and they start with icebreakers to help lighten the mood.

Principal Faucette takes them on a virtual tour of the school, so when they do get to come back to campus, they will be familiar with some of the important areas.

While it’s not the orientation these students are used to, the LINK Crew says it will definitely be memorable.