Peck Elementary celebrates crossing guard’s 100th birthday; the WWII vet has no plans to slow down any time soon

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Horns blowing and people shouting typically signal trouble but not on a special day for one man.



Guilford County School crossing guard Thomas Faucette turned 100 years old!



For 30 years he’s been keeping students and their parents safe while they walk and drive to Peck Elementary School in Greensboro.



“I enjoy it. Enjoy the kids too. Everything. I really do,” Thomas said.

When you turn 100 you deserve a celebration of epic proportions… and that’s what the folks at Peck Elementary gave him!



To mark the occasion Faucette got a plaque of appreciation from Greensboro Police Chief Brian James.

Of course, the staff and students joined in the fun raising the money for a 100-dollar gift card. The whole school even signed his card!



“Mr. Faucette is just a representation of who we are at Peck elementary school. Consistent. We love children. We love what we do. And so what you could feel from Mr. Faucette and the passion that he has, is a great embodiment of our the Peck communities, people, our students, our staff and our families,” Ashley Triplett told us.



Faucette, a World War Two veteran and retiree from the Postal Service, is a man of few words. On this day his smiles and laughter spoke volumes. He’ll tell you he isn’t a man to slow down. And he doesn’t plan to start anytime soon.



Faucette’s advice to others so they can join him in the centenarian club is “get up and get out there!”



In other words; enjoy life just like he has.