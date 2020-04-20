Page High School principal highlights graduating class with video series, T-shirts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All across the Triad, principals and other school administrators are doing what they can to help with the distance learning.

Erik Naglee is the principal at Page High School. He knows just how many possible memories the coronavirus pandemic has taken away from high school seniors, so he is trying to help his students remember all of the good times they have had.

He is visiting them one by one, giving them T-shirts and the opportunity to remember their days at Page.

“We’re also going to give themselves the opportunity to film themselves in a video that will be able to highlight what all they have been involved in here at Page High School in the past four years and also what they plan to do,” said Naglee. “Their future career goals whether that may be going into the military, going straight to college or going straight into the workforce.”

He is posting the videos one by one onto his twitter account using the hashtag #DREAMBIG.

Naglee says he’s “trying to do something different, because obviously they have a lot of different memories whether it be with their peers, with their teachers or with the staff here that are being taken away. Or senior nights of Page Playmakers events. We are trying to replace some of that that is being taken away with a highlight, with a video such as this that is different and special for just this senior class.”

Once he gets all of the videos shot, he says he plans to put them all together into a highlight reel for everyone to see.

He says he’s hoping this will help them all get through this tough time together.

“It really sort of puts everything in perspective, why we do what we do as educators. I know our staff, our students and our community like seeing these videos as well,” he said.