BURLINGTON, NC (WGHP) — Extracurricular clubs can help students in a lot of ways. They build communication skills, creative thinking and learn teamwork.

There’s one club at Walter M. WIlliams High School in Burlington that has one goal in mind.

“We just like to help people, help other people,” Alex Jacobo said.

It’s called “Operation Do Something.” Jason Leon says it’s not like any other club.

“There’s a lot of clubs at Williams, a lot of volunteer-based clubs, but they’re like, mainly based on like specific topics,” he says. “Like there’s animal care club and then stuff for kids. And I really wanted to make a club, where people can get ideas from any different community so we could do things to help out in animal shelters or kids or cleanups. So a lot of different topics and just one club.”

Club members come from just about every grade level, with varied talents that they can all contribute.

“I really think is to have like a big grade diversity, especially with the freshman so we know the club will continue when we graduate,” said Eden Gaines.

While their numbers are small right now, that hasn’t stopped them from making a difference. They have made signs to help with clean up in the cafeteria, written thank you notes to the janitorial staff and cafeteria workers and even did a toy drive so that kids who have to go to the emergency room have a little extra comfort.

“I saw a comment on an Instagram post and it was like a mother being like, thankful that we gave her child little stuffed animals to make the trip to the ER better. And it really made me happy to see that they were happy too,” said Jacobo.

It’s evidence that they are making a difference, and that is motivating them for future projects.

Monstal Varado is a sophomore who is excited about seeing the club grow.

“We’re planning on to like collaborating with other people, especially, so they can also be part of it and so they can also help as well,” she said. “Because I feel like with that, it’s not just like one club thing, it can be multiple people who can help, and it can just be part of like the whole community type of helping.”

Social Studies teacher Dale Cryan is the club sponsor. She says she’s proud of the work they’ve done so far.

“I was really excited to see that the kids were so interested in helping others and in making such an impact in the community. During this time of need and sort of negativity spinning around us. It was really awesome to have the kids want to do something positive,” said Cryan.

And they want that positivity to spread.

“In our world right now, there’s a lot of bad things happening right now. A lot of negativity. And as long as you can make one person happy and they can help make someone else happy, then that shows that you really reached your goal,” Leon said.

“I love this club. I like what we’re doing and how the progress is going so far, and I hope we can still continue that way. And I hope more, more people come into this club so we can help more of the community,” said Alexis Barrera.