New teacher reflects on first year of teaching amid the pandemic in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jordan Mayer is one of many first-year teachers who found themselves in not only a new profession but a new world entirely when COVID-19 hit.

But when the pandemic forced learning to go online, many of the new teachers had an advantage over their veteran coworkers. They knew online learning.

“It’s the same system we used in college, so at least I knew how to use it,” said Mayer.

But she said building graphics and engaging her students was another story.

She tried to keep everything upbeat and positive, a lesson she learned from her mother Becky who taught at Jordan’s school, Alamance Elementary, for 14 years before she died from cancer.

Jordan says she believes her mom would be proud of her and how she has handled the pandemic. Her school definitely is as she has been nominated as the Rookie Teacher of the Year for Guilford County Schools.