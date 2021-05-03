Local teacher finds creative way to teach weather at Walkertown Elementary School

WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — At Walkertown Elementary School, fifth grade teacher Olivia Constantinidi covers all the subject areas, and part of the curriculum each year is weather.

“The main thing in fifth grade with weather is being able to make predictions. And so we learned a lot about the jet stream, and we learned about…cold fronts, warm fronts, high pressure, low, and just kind of what those things mean and what kind of weather they typically bring,” she said.

It’s a subject that can get complicated for students learning in person. But at the end of last year, when the student had to learn all online, “Miss. C” said she had to find something to help them out.

“We kind of had to go into creative mode to get everyone excited and still connected,” Constantinidi said. “I tried to think of a fun way that we could review what we had learned about weather. “

That’s when she met her alter ego Storm E. Weather who starred in her videos.

She ended up making four that covered all things weather. The subjects were water and sun, clouds, seasons and the jet stream. She even had a reporter working for her named Amy Hail who would do experiments with the students. They were all a hit.

“It definitely helps them stay connected. And it’s easier for them to pay attention and to remember things…I know they just have such short attention spans, and so to be able to make those videos like 10 minutes or less and have them learn the information and stay hooked it’s helpful,” she said.

And this year, when it came time to review the weather curriculum:

“My teammates were like ‘Hey, why don’t we use the videos from last year?'”

At first she resisted because she thought they might be too goofy. But then decided it might be good for the kids.

“They still thought it was very funny and memorable, and they loved it,” she said.

The videos are so popular she’s even thinking of making more Storm E. Weather reports.

“At first, I didn’t even want to share them with the rest of my team. ‘Cause I was like ‘I don’t want anyone else to see these besides my kids,’ and then they convinced me to share them and…it just all snowballed. So I’m getting a little used to the fame,” she said.