Local students take to social media to share activities, promote education

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander Wilson Elementary School Facebook page is very active these days.

Students taking part in a virtual S.T.E.A.M. Club week are uploading videos and pictures of their activities.

Daniel Flack is a S.T.E.A.M. club sponsor at the school. He is always looking for ways to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

The club is important to students, and he didn’t want the students to miss out.

“To me, it’s really important to try and keep pushing forward with…the things, not necessarily as we’ve always done them, but some of the things so that we’re not missing out on that piece,” Flack said.

So he and others came up with four events the students could do at home with the families.

From cookie baking and slime making, to designing their own mini putt putt course, to the fan favorite: the lip sync contest.

The S.T.E.A.M. week activities are open to students from others schools as well.

“We try to involve as many people as possible because if its just us, its just us that its impacting. We want to make that impact a lot bigger than just us because students everywhere deserve to have these experiences,” Flack said.

They’ve been a hit on Facebook too with views from all over the nation.

So while it’s not been the S.T.E.A.M. night they had hoped for, it’s also not the disappointment some expected either.