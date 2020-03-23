Kids vote on their favorite books for Sylvan Elementary School’s March Book Madness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOW CAMP, N.C. -- The brackets are set. 16 different books are going head to head with only one winner in the end. It's Sylvan Elementary School's March Book Madness.

The most popular books in the school library are pitted against each other to see which is the most popular among students.

"Most of our students have read at least some of these books, but it's not a requirement to read the book in order to vote for it," said Media Coordinator Fred Melchor. 'The website that we use to vote from gives a summary of each book and a link to more information from there."

The voting is done online. Each day, Sylvan students each have their own Chromebooks so they can log on as often as they like and vote.

"Our first round a little over 700 votes were cast for these 16 books and we are just a 300 student school," Melchor said.

Find out more in this week's What's Right With Our Schools.