Guilford Parent Academy begins mailing books to students’ homes to keep up summer learning through the pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — They are fondly referred to as GPA-on-the-go!

That’s because, throughout the school year, workers with the Guilford Parent Academy are always doing something for parents in the Guilford County School system.

According to Kimberly Funderburk, the director of the Guilford Parent Academy, the summertime is no different.

“We know that summer learning has always been a challenge, and with the current health condition, we know that it is more of a challenge,” she said. “So for us, Guilford Parent Academy always finds ways to support the district’s strategic plan, and with this we are supporting the plan goal one: literacy.”

Typically students can go to certain school libraries and pick out books to read, but the pandemic has halted that. So GPA is partnering with Scholastic books and mailing books out to students.

It’s simple to do. Parents can go online and register at the Guilford County Schools website.

The books are for students from pre-K to high school.

There are also foreign language options for those in immersion schools.

Funderburk says hopefully this will spur children to read all summer long.

“Research shows that reading allows our students to progress in life,” she said. “And this opportunity gives us a chance to help those students, where they may not have the resources, but put them in the hands of those families who really could use them.”