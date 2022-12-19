GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — Whether it is on the football field, the basketball court, or any other sport, seeing athletes in action is what Page High School coach Timario Baldwin loves.

He knows when they’re playing they’re learning life lessons.

“One of the things I like to kind of tell kids is that when you get in the real world after you graduate from Page or after you graduate high school period, in a lot of ways you’re going to be working with a team,” Baldwin says. “And so, as you continue to grow your skills and continue to learn and enhance your ability to work with other people, it’s kind of some of the important things that you take from sports into the real world. So, I kind of make it all translate, you know, to keep them engaged, but also make sure that they’re trying to learn and grow in those areas too.”

Coach B, as he’s called by his kids, knows that firsthand. He’s been involved in sports most of his life. He’s now become an advocate for athletes at Page who may not get the exposure they deserve. As the recruiting director for the football team, he tries to make those important connections.

“The main thing I try to do is not only educate the kids, but you also have to educate their parents,” Baldwin says. “It is a very long process. It’s a tough process,” he continued. “You also have a lot of those kids that aren’t four and five-star kids and they have to work a little harder in building the relationships with college coaches and making sure that they have the right recruiting information. And the ground level to all of that is academics. That’s first and that’s the most important thing.”

He knows the importance of social media, too.

“Twitter is really big, a really big place of information. It’s also an easier way to connect with coaches, DM coaches, email coaches, and college coaches do a really good job staying active on Twitter, so coaches like myself and also prospective recruits have the opportunity to meet with them.”

He also has a podcast that is getting national attention. It’s called the “Underrated Podcast.” It’s a platform for athletes of all ages to share their stories of motivation and triumphs.

“I like to kind of use it as a platform to inform, but also give student-athletes an opportunity to talk about life through sports and not sports through life. They do more than run up and down the football field,” he says. “They do more than score buckets. They do more than score touchdowns. I want to talk about how life has impacted you through sports. What are some of those adversities that you won, and what have been some of the tough times? What are some of the things that you’ve been, as you get older and you learn from your coaches and you learn from different experiences, what information can you give back to those kids that are trying to follow in your footsteps?”

Their life while in school matters to him, but he wants to prepare them for life after graduation too.

“I tell all of them, whether you’re an athlete or you’re a regular student, you know, I just want to run into you in the next five or 10 years. And you tell me that you’re doing very well and that you’re being successful is enough for me.”

He says that’s why he does what he does every day.