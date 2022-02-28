General Greene Elementary goes all out for Black History Month!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — At General Greene Elementary School in Greensboro, they go all out for Black History month with lots of planned activities.

According to Suzy Collins the Media Specialist at the school, everyone “wanted to make it memorable for the students.”

So, this year she and a team of school leaders, came up with something different. “We talked about how art and technology is doing pixelated self-portrait,” she said. “So, I thought it’d be really cool to have a related design back here, Martin Luther King.”

She used hundreds of pieces of construction paper and created a portrait of Dr. King on a window in the media center. But she wasn’t finished yet. Collins decided to make it interactive with the 4th and 5th grade students telling Dr. King’s story.

“We listened to the story, Martin big words, and then I had them typed just a couple of sentences of what they interpreted about some of his quotes or, you know, something about his life that they felt that the younger kids needed to know.”

The students then recorded their thoughts and saved them in a QR code. An assignment they were more than excited to complete.

Emma Vanooyen is a 4th grade student. She said, “It was a neat idea, really, and I was like, kind of blown away how we were going to do it, and I thought it was going to be very cool and it was.”

While 5th grader Hendrix Moore said he ” thought it was amazing. I really liked it. And I really like learning about Martin Luther King.”

And learn they did!

According to Jordan Goodwin a 5th grader, “I learned a lot. One of the things that I learned was that when Martin Luther King was protesting, he protested in peace and not anger.”

Nora Glasgow, also a 5th grader added, “When you research it’s like you get to read all these different books about him and you get learned all of these more interesting facts.”

“It’s important because he did everything he did with love and not hate,” says Moore. “And it was very, very peaceful how he did it and he did it with a smile on his face and very amazing.”

Now the younger students can come into the media center and learn about Dr. King by simply pointing their devices at the QR codes.

“I thought it was important because it’s on black history month and it can teach the little kids that like how Martin Luther King Jr. when he protested tested it wasn’t, um, he didn’t like fight about it.,” said 5th grader Nadia. “He was at peace and it’s like important for the little kids to like, know that you don’t have to fight for love. You can do it in peace.”

Words these students take to heart.