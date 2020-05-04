Eastern Alamance nurse helping frontline medical workers

MEBANE, N.C. — Eastern Alamance High School Nurse Trish Garret loves her job.

She loves helping students and impacting their lives.

She realizes that impact doesn’t always have to be when they are sick or in need. She knows it can also be by setting a good example, especially during this coronavirus pandemic.

Garrett used to work in an emergency room and she’s been talking with some of her former coworkers, so she knows what those working on the front lines of this pandemic are going through.

She says the equipment they are wearing doesn’t make it any easier.

“The N-95 masks are not comfortable for short periods of time let alone wearing them for 8, 10, 12 hours at a time. And I have friends who have chapped behind their ears and red and painful. So when I heard about a really easy option to be able to send to people, it made me feel like I could do something,” Garrett said.

She used her Cricut machine and a design she found online to make ear savers.

They are plastic little devices that fit behind the head to make medical face masks fit and feel better.

So far she’s donated 600 of the devices and they have gone all over from San Diego to Alamance Regional Medical Center.

Garrett says its just her way to make a difference.

“There’s some pretty phenomenal people working those front lines,” she said.