Clemmons teachers deliver awards to students at their homes

CLEMMONS, N.C. — The “Justice League Express” is on the move making its way to different neighborhoods where Clemmons Middle School students live.

The teaching team visited 47 houses in the first week and 48 the next week and plan to visit all of their student’s home before the end of the year.

They are trying to keep what they can of the “traditional” school year including the quarterly awards. That’s why they loaded up in the cars and headed to student’s homes to deliver their certificates.

Nicole Chandler teaches seventh grade and said “This is unfortunate times for a lot of people, but its a really unique time to do some really cool things, so our parents don’t typically get to come to our incentives and see their kids get awards. But they got to set around the kitchen table and watch their kids get awards, and they said it was touching, so that was cool. And something we are not used to.”

In all, the teachers visited 170 homes, but they said it was definitely worth it.