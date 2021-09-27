Broadview Middle School’s ‘Reset Room’ is doing wonders for the mental health of its students

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — At Broadview Middle School in Graham, students who find their emotions taking a turn for the worse, can instead take a right turn, to get help.

Seventh-grade principal Shanise Goldsby says the counselors have created a “Reset Room.”

Shanise says, “When they come into this room, they can get their thoughts; they can calm down to be able to process information that I’m trying to let them know. And this information is either, what you did, right or what you did wrong. But it allows them to be able to process the information a little bit better when they can have a calming mind.”

They call it the Bobcat Reset Room. It is a place where students can come to refocus their energy.

According to counselor Annie Goldberg, “Being a teenager is hard nowadays. And they face a lot of pressures with growing up in social media, situations at home. And this rest presents kind of a safety net for them to come to and release those feelings.”

It is a safe place where instead of getting into trouble, they find out what is causing it.

Porscha Alston, the school social worker, says it helps everyone. “This is just another way to integrate social, emotional learning into the school and to provide our students with healthy coping skills when they are escalated.”

Every item in this room has a specific purpose. Some address sensory issues; visual or auditory stimulus that help them focus.

And according to Goldberg, sometimes it’s quiet time that helps. “We have like things that are more physical things that you can listen to, but also take that stimulus away,” she says. “Cause when you’ve like flipped your lid and you really just need a moment, you sometimes want a decrease in stimulation. So we have noise-canceling headphones, we have blindfolds. And if they really just need a moment to go within themselves to calm themselves down, we also provide that as well.”

For some students, it’s emotions they find hard to explain and even harder to prevent. The items in the room help them do just that.

“This room and the tools in it, the ideal way to use them as preventatively, right?” says Cassie Fraser-Ball, an occupational therapist. “So rather than waiting until I get this big peak and I can’t control myself anymore using that when I start to get a little bit up towards that escalated phase. And whether that means scheduling times to come to this room after lunch, which I know is overwhelming for me, because it’s loud with all the kids. Or maybe after math class, which is really anxiety-provoking because I’m hard. You know, math is hard for me. Um, or maybe I find tools in this room that I can keep at my desk and use throughout the day to keep me at that nice even regulated level all throughout the day. “

It also helps classroom teachers. Goldberg says the buy-in was easy.

“Cause it’s really hard if you’re in a class of 25 students and you notice one of them is getting very escalated.,” she says. “You still have that 24 over here that you still need to be attentive to. So to have an option like this, where you can give them the choice to remove themselves and another adult can take them to this room that is amazing for the teacher because they know that the student is taken care of that student is taken out of this situation that has escalated them, or they’re given the chance to talk away from their peers. And then they can reintegrate back into the classroom when they feel like they’re ready.”

Allowing them to get back to learning.