Alexander Wilson Elementary School’s STEAM Club put pedal to the metal to make their own amusement parks

HAW RIVER, N.C. — Students in Alexander Wilson Elementary School’s STEAM club couldn’t travel the world to visit amusement parks this summer, so they did the next best thing.

They created their own.

They worked in groups to make models of imaginary amusement parks in foreign countries. STEAM Club sponsor Daniel Flack said he knew club members would really enjoy this assignment but he was blown away by the results.

“We were really impressed with the amount of detail that they use. Not only just the amount of detail but the amount of accurate details,” Flack said. “Going into this, a lot of them didn’t know a whole lot about any of the countries that they were assigned, and they had to research and learn the details about the country so they can know things like what type of food do you use, they can know about the flags that they needed to use, about the language. Some of the menus and things on the food items are even in that country’s language.”

The projects spanned the globe with students doing research and creating parks in Australia, Brazil, Japan and more.

The club members worked together virtually via Zoom meetings or phone calls to make the projects come to life. Skills that will come in handy this school year.

“With this project, it was especially important that it laid, learned those life communication skills and how to be a part of a group in a COVID environment,” said Flack. “So now they’re able to this school year worked through our steam club and the things that we’re going to do virtually so that they can still access to that same or similar education experience.”

He says these projects are proof that students can do amazing things while learning virtually.