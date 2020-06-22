Alamance-Burlington School System bus driver delivers meals to students with a side of exercise

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Each day kids look forward to when the Alamance-Burlington School System buses pull into their neighborhood.

It’s not just because the bus is bringing their lunch! They know its also bringing a few minutes with their friend Coach Dirul Diaab.

He says the love is mutual.

“I like to laugh. I like to have fun. I got kind of like a kid in me too, so I like to get out here with the youth and show them a good time,” he said.

Since March, instead of just delivering the kids’ meals, he’s added a little something extra: exercise and attention.

According to Diaab, “Some of the kids couldn’t even do push-ups at first but now they are out here doing 20, 30 push-ups, so if you can teach a kid the progress within push-ups, they can progress in anything. You know just stick to it.”

So with the sandwiches and fruit, the kids get a side of confidence which they love and need.

“We can do more with the youth. I just feel like we can get out here and just do a little bit each day. Like I know I’m not around the kids all the time, but if I’m around here for at least 20 minutes, what can I do to affect you in a positive way?” he said.

Exercise is one way, but Diaab says there are many more opportunities for us all to show the youth we care.

“Get involved in your communities,” Diaab said. “Give more of yourself. It ain’t gotta be money all the time. We ain’t giving out no money. It’s just exercising and smiling faces.”