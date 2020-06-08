2 High Point teachers retire amid pandemic with no students at school

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Cynthia Green and Cheryl Millikan thought the end of their teaching careers at Johnson Street Global Studies in High Point would be filled with well wishes and parties and lots of time reminiscing with their kids.

Their school building is void of students and any activity at all due to the coronavirus padnemic.

“I cried the day I found out we weren’t going back,” Cheryl said.

Ending their careers without their students is hard. But after 40 years each in the classroom, they say the time is right.

They both were thankful for the help of others to get them through e-learning but said “This online stuff is not for me. Not for me either. Neither one of us. It was hard. It was hard because I’m not computer savvy, so it was hard for me to get into some modems teaching online.”

Cynthia teaches third grade while Cheryl is an EC teacher. They say Johnson Street is unique.

“We are like a family. And we have good interactions and we eat a lot,” Cynthia said. “And you know each other and you know their families and their family members.”

Both say leaving will be hard, and they will miss their students a lot.

They plan to relax and travel after they retire. And, of course, volunteer at the school when they are needed.