2 Greensboro middle schoolers nationally recognized for science fair projects

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Teachers love it when their students excel in the classroom.

Two students at Lincoln Academy in Greensboro have gone far beyond any expectations. They are being nationally recognized for their science fair projects. 7th-grade science teacher Brandi Wall remembers the moment she learned about that recognition.

“I was ecstatic,” says Wall. “Like, I left my classroom, I went down the hallway, found the first person that I could talk to, to share the news with them. And I went and found both of them. They didn’t know yet. I was so excited for them.”

Anderson Lam and Srija Roy had both already won the science fair at their school the Academy at Lincoln, plus the Guilford County, regional and state science fairs.

Those honors allowed them to take their projects a step further and enter the Broadcom Masters competition which recognizes rising stars in science, technology, engineering and math.

Lam says he was surprised as well. “It’s an honor, you know, being able to be recognized as one of the top 300 in the nation is a big accomplishment for me and probably anyone else.”

Because classes were virtual during the time for the science fair, they only had about a month to complete their projects. But they didn’t let that stop them from excelling far above their teachers’ expectations. Both of them coming up with projects they felt would be beneficial to society in some way.

For Roy diabetes took center stage. “I created a machine learning model that is able to predict whether someone has diabetes with more than 99% accuracy. The goal of my project was to use artificial intelligence in health science,” said Roy.

It was a project she tested on her own family.

“I created a website in order for a person to type in their age, gender, and other factors that can be predictors of diabetes. And I shared this with a lot of my family, and everyone was able to be predicted as diabetic or non-diabetic correctly. It had no errors,” she said

Lam wanted to help the environment and came up with some prototypes of biodegradable plastic. “These aren’t the best plastic solutions at the moment, but with a little more time and more research I should be able to create something that’s able to be biodegradable,” he says.

He says his research has given him an idea of how to do just that. “I can keep on researching. Keep on improving on this, and eventually create my own product that can replace plastic in the future.”

A future that looks bright for these nationally recognized young scientists.