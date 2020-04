Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The coronavirus has turned the stock market upside down in the last month, putting a lot of retirement funds into question.

It's also affected businesses. The CARES Act is geared towards giving them relief, but it also changes the rules about retirment.

In this week's Successful Aging, we're talking about what you need to about your retirement funds during the pandemic.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.