What you need to know about social security before you retire

As people begin to get closer to retirement age, they begin to think about social security and how it will play into their finances after they’re done working.
Understanding the program and how it works often brings up a lot of common questions.
Senior Adviser Linda Pritchett joins us to answer those questions.
You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.
