What you can do to prevent your older relatives from becoming a Silver Alert

Morning Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Silver alerts are designed to help bring people who have cognitive impairments back home.

This is often an older adult dealing with something like dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease.

Silver Alerts are modeled on the Amber Alert system for missing children. So just like with our kids, people need to be ready if a parent or grandparent wanders away or gets lost.

Senior Advisor Linda Pritchett has advice for preventing dementia wandering.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter