What you can do to prevent your older relatives from becoming a Silver Alert

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Silver alerts are designed to help bring people who have cognitive impairments back home.

This is often an older adult dealing with something like dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease.

Silver Alerts are modeled on the Amber Alert system for missing children. So just like with our kids, people need to be ready if a parent or grandparent wanders away or gets lost.

Senior Advisor Linda Pritchett has advice for preventing dementia wandering.

