HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tomorrow is National Father-Daughter Take a Walk Day. It was created to set aside time to fathers and daughters to bond.

While this may seem like a simple idea, that walk can lead to a lifetime of memories for you and your kids.

So in today’s Mommy’s Matters, we take some time to talk about all the benefits of something as easy and simple as taking a walk with your kids or grandkids.