Tomatoes are the fruit of the summer; a versatile must-have for any meal

COLFAX, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we talking tomatoes.

There are tons of red, ripe tomatoes ready to be picked in gardens all over the Piedmont. You can enjoy them for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Shannon Smith shows us some new recipes to try at the Piedmont Triad Farmer’s Market.

Roasted Tomatoes:

These are so simple yet make a great foundation for so many recipes. You can store these in your refrigerator to use later, or even freeze them to give you that fresh tomato flair throughout the year.

Ingredients:

Fresh tomatoes. Any kind can be used but smaller tomatoes like cherry or grape take less time to cook.

Extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Optional: minced garlic, minced onion, fresh herbs, fresh cracked black pepper, other spices that suit your taste

Method:

Wash tomatoes and split in half (for larger tomatoes other than cherry or grape you may need to quarter) Place tomatoes in a bowl Drizzle with olive oil, add Kosher salt, and any other ingredients you like Place on baking sheet with wax paper and roast in a 250 degree F preheated oven until the tomatoes become light brown and dried on the edges. This can take from 1 hour to over 3 depending on the size of the tomatoes. Do not rush it. Once they are done, you can use them in a recipe right away or store them for later use.

Mini Caprese Frittata:

Ingredients:

1 cup roasted tomatoes

6 eggs cracked and beaten

2 oz milk or half and half (optional but makes frittata a little creamier)

½ cup fresh mozzarella cheese diced

2 Tbs grated parmesan cheese

2 Tbs fresh basil thinly sliced “chiffonade”

Pinch salt

Pinch black pepper

Method:

Mix eggs with milk or half and half, add salt and pepper Mix remaining ingredients with eggs and using a ladle divide evenly into muffin pans, filling about 2/3 full. Bake at 300 degrees F until egg mixture is fully set. Time will be determined by the size of your muffin tins. Eat right away while still warm or allow to cool then store in refrigerator or freezer for a quick grab and go breakfast that can be heating in the microwave.

Panzanella Salad:

Ingredients:

5-10 fresh tomatoes cut into wedges (using a variety of heirloom tomatoes adds color and interest to this salad)

1 cup of roasted tomatoes from above

4 cups cubed crusty bread

1 cup fresh mozzarella balls

½ cup fresh chopped basil

½ cup shredded parmesan

1 small red onion julienne

3 Tbs extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbs fresh lemon juice

1 Tbs balsamic vinegar

1 Tbs Dijon mustard

Coarse Kosher salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

Method:

Combine oil, lemon juice, vinegar, Dijon, salt and pepper in a large mixing bowl Add remaining ingredients and toss together. Adjust oil, vinegar, lemon, salt and pepper if needed Place on serving dishes, garnish with fresh basil and some more parmesan and serve Optional ingredients can include other seasonal fruits and vegetable, grilled chicken or other protein of your choice be creative and you can turn this salad into a full meal.

Tomato Basil Pasta:

Ingredients:

1 lbs dried pasta cooked al dente and lightly oiled

1 cup roasted tomatoes from above

1 cup fresh tomatoes cut up (cherry and grape cut in half, other varieties cut to that approximate size)

1 cup fresh basil

1 cup fresh mozzarella balls

1 cup fresh baby spinach

½ cup shredded parmesan

2 cloves garlic minced

Extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Optional: grilled chicken or other protein of your choice

Method:

Heat olive oil in a sauté pan Add garlic and cook quickly, then add tomatoes and heat thoroughly Add pasta and heat Add remaining ingredients, season to taste with salt and pepper Heat till mozzarella begins to melt Serve immediately with extra parmesan and crushed red pepper flakes if desired.

These simple recipes will elevate the noble tomato into a must-have summer snack!

But keep them out of the refrigerator until they’re cut!