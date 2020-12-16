The holidays bring a feeling of warmth and joy, but not everyone gets excited about this time of your.
Lots of seniors can end up with the holiday blues.
The holidays can be a completely different experience for the older adults.
In today’s Successful Aging, we talk about ways to stay upbeat and positive during the season.
You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Colorado Santa swings from 50,000-pound excavator
- Stimulus checks: Direct payments included in proposed $900 billion deal
- Tips to help older adults stay positive through the holidays
- Biden to formally introduce Pete Buttigieg as his pick for transportation secretary
- Watch: Prisoner escapes from transport SUV when driver stops at McDonald’s drive-thru