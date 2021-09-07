They probably can’t teach you to cook, but Remy & Ratatouille will warm your heart instead

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’re an experienced rat owner looking for a pair of cuties, look no further!

Ratatouille and Remy probably won’t help you become a world-class chef. And they probably can’t defeat an intergalactic starfish, but they would still make a great addition to your family!

Ratatouille is not a delicious vegetable dish, he’s a sweet boy

Remy and Ratatouille are 1-year-old brother-sister pair. Ratatouille is a boy and Remy is a girl.

Remy is not a world-class chef, just a girl looking for a new home!

They were abandoned in an apartment and were discovered by the landlord as he was moving furniture.

Remy and Ratatouille were very scared and under-socialized when they made their way to Guilford County Animal Shelter.

The lovely staff at the shelter have been working with these sweeties to get them ready for their forever home.

You don’t need to be Ratcatcher or anything, but they would do best with someone who has experience with pet rats already.

If you are interested in adopting them, please contact the Guilford County Animal Shelter at (336) 641-3401 to set up a time to come meet them!