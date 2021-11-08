Thelma is looking for a new pasture to call her own!

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet pig is looking for a home.

Thelma is a fun, chatty girl who loves to talk with her humans throughout the day. She can be kind of shy, but she does warm up to her people!

She’s a great companion for other farm animals. She gets along with sheep, goats, cows, horses and of course other picks. She’s always happy to find a sunny nap spot or a fresh watering hole.

Thelma would love to find a new pasture to call home.

Her adoption fee is $150 and you can apply online at reddogfarm.com.