MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — More and more people are trying to shop local, at small, locally owned stores.

Small businesses are truly the lifeblood of many communities and do what they can to support other businesses around them.

The owners of one small business in Mebane say they’re constantly trying to find new things…made in North Carolina.

You can check out The Go Girl Shoppe at 200 North 3rd Street in Downtown Mebane. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram!