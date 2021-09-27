Tac loves being the center of your world, like you’ll be the center of his!

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A sweet boy is looking for a family to spend his life with.

Tac is ready for his forever home!

Tac was surrendered back to Happy Hills Animal Foundation after 7 years with his family.

He’s a 10-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix, and loves being the only pet in your life!

He’s a big fan of taking walks on his leash and just loves lounging around the house.

His adoption fee is $195 and includes his vaccinations, heartworm testing, microchip and registration, flea/tick and heartworm prevention, neuter and a month of Pet Health Insurance.

You can call Happy Hills Animal Foundation at (336) 622-3620 if you’d like to meet Tac!