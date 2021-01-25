‘Sweet, green-eyed tuxedo lady’ Meadow is looking for a home full of love

Meadow is a sweet, green-eyed tuxedo lady with a uniquely “off-kilter” mustache! She was originally rescued from the outside elements and taken to foster care with her siblings. Now she is an adult lady looking for a home of her own.

Meadow is initially shy but is very receptive to human overtures. She is most comfortable sitting in a high spot where she can supervise her feline roommates at AARF House while maintaining her superior status.

While she may not admit it, Meadow absolutely loves to be petted and will quickly respond to a friendly human who is willing to rub her all over and tell her how beautiful she is. She will lean into being petted with great enthusiasm, even allowing for an occasional belly rub! Meadow will quietly purr and sometimes give a gentle “love bite” to the human whose hand is creating such ecstasy.

She enjoys being brushed and is apt to transition well to living the life of a beloved house cat with humans who will give her a lot of attention, providing her with a life filled with love.

Meadow is spayed and up to date on her shots. Her adoption fee is $125. To inquire about Meadow, visit the Animal and Adoption and Rescue Foundation website.