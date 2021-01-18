‘Sweet girl’ Lucy is looking for a forever home where she can get belly rubs to her heart’s content

Lucy is our Pet of the Week!

This 7-year-old girl came to Red Dog Farm when her dad figured out he had chronic cat allergies after almost three years of having her. It was a very difficult decision to give her up but they knew the shelter would help her find a great home.

Lucy is a sweet girl and loves attention! Surprisingly enough, she loves belly rubs. Lucy is a little purr pot and definitely has a motor. She really loves people. She gets along with other friendly cats but can be afraid of dogs and hide from them. Lucy has been around children and was fine with them too. She is now about 7 years old and has SO much more life and love to give.

Red Dog Darm is looking for an indoor-only home, and Lucy would prefer a home without dogs.

If interested in giving this girl a forever home, please apply at www.reddogfarm.com. You can also meet her at Crooked Tail Cat Cafe in Downtown Greensboro.