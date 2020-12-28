‘Super friendly’ Elmer Fudd would love a new home and a hiking buddy

Our Pet of the Week this week is Elmer Fudd!

Elmer Fudd is an 8-year-old, 61-pound neutered male Treeing Walker Hound Mix. He came to Guilford County Animal Services originally as a stray and was adopted out, but returned as he would do best in a home with no cats. His previous adopter said he was very well behaved other than with cats and got along with her small dog well. He is a super friendly boy here at the shelter and is treat motivated and active. He loves to explore his environment and would love a hiking buddy. He had a mass removed from his left hip and it is healing very well.

For more information, contact Guilford County Animal Services at (336) 641-3401.