Stu’s foster mom pulled apart a whole bush to rescue him; you would do the same once you see his sweet face

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Stu started off a scared kitten with a broken leg, but now he’s a lovebug who’s ready to find his forever family.

Stu’s foster mom found him crying, stuck in a deep hole under a huge butterfly bush. She pulled the bush apart and climbed in, luring Stu out with some yummy wet food.

The vet found Stu had a fractured back leg, but it healed up nicely.

Stu is a total cuddlebug. He loves to talk to his foster mom and snuggle on her lap. He plays with toys, wrestles with his foster siblings. He is social with other cats and friendly dogs.

He would do best with children who have some experience interacting with cats because he is still a little guy who needs a gentle hand!

Stu is housetrained and neutered. His adoption fee is $125.00



Please be aware that you must live within 30 miles of 311 Harvey Street, Winston-Salem to apply to adopt a kitten from AARF. Please submit an online application at AARFWS.org.