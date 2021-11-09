Spice up your holiday menu with help from Cherry Orchard Foods

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — The holiday season is coming up, and lots of people will be entertaining.

It’s fun to try new things when you’re cooking things up for your family and friends.

Cherry Orchard Foods wants to introduce something new to your menu that’s made in North Carolina.

You can find them at local shops like Authentic NC Goods in Archdale, Junktique Alleyway in Kernersville or Millstone Creek Orchard in Ramseur.

Or you can find their full line of mixes and other products on their website, cherryorchardfoods.com