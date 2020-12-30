‘Shy’ and ‘affectionate’ River could use a good home to help him come out of his shell

River is our Pet of the Week!
River is a purebred Golden Retriever, about 9 years old and 68 lbs. River is a little shy, but once he settles in, he is an affectionate fellow. River would do best in a quieter home without young children. He would do well as an only dog or with a calmer dog past the puppy stage. River loves hanging out with you, going for walks and rides great in the car. He is with Triad Golden Retriever Rescue.
Please go to tgrr.org for more information and adoption applications.
