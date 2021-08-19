Scratch and sniff…for your water bottle? Putting AromaFlavor to the Deal or Dud test

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Flavored water…without the flavoring?

AromaFlavor promises to trick your taste buds by using your nose!

The instructions say to attach the AromaFlavor label to a water bottle opening. It works best on a dry bottle, closest to the area of the bottle that’s under your nose when you’re drinking.

After you attach the label, you remove the clear label on the top and rub the sticker gently. Then you inhale and take a drink!

On Deal or Dud, we put it to the test to see if the nose knows.