ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — A lot of people are becoming more conscious of what they’re eating.

they’re taking special care with the kinds of ingredients in their food.

That’s why an Elon man has so many fans. They appreciate his dedication to using only the best ingredients.

He’s creating something with a taste of the old world made right here in North Carolina. You can find San Giussepe’s at Giacomo’s Italian Market in Greensboro. Or you can order online at salamisbymail.com