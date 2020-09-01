San Giuseppe Salami Co. in Elon creates an old-world taste that’s made in NC

ELON, N.C. — Over the past few months, we’ve all been spending more time at home. For lots of families, that means more time in the kitchen and an opportunity to discover some new favorite foods. Brad Jones tells us about a company that’s gaining new fans every day with a taste that’s Made in North Carolina.

You can find them at Giacomo’s Italian Market in Greensboro, at 2109 New Garden Road. They’re also sold at your local Harris Teeter store. Or you can order their full selection online at www.salamisbymail.com.

