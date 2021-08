RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This cutie is Rue, a playful little cat searching for her forever family.

Rue is 2 years old. She gets along great with dogs AND kids. She loves a good catnap and would enjoy having furry siblings to play with.

She’s spayed and up to date on all of her vaccinations, and her adoption fee is $100.

You can fill out an application for Rue on the Randolph County Animal Shelter’s website. Visits are appointment only at the moment.