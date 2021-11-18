You’ll be saying ‘You’re welcome!’ if you use these Thanksgiving recipes and tips

(WGHP) — Are you ready for Thanksgiving? Whether you’re hosting or attending, Page Stroud of Sociably Yours is here to share tips and ideas for simple Thanksgiving entertaining.

A beautifully set table makes any meal feel special. Add a simple centerpiece that won’t draw too much attention away from the turkey.

Create a To-Go Station

Set a station up with all the items necessary containers for guests to take food to go.

Don’t forget the utensils!

Grateful Grazing Board

A Holiday charcuterie board is a great way to graze the day as you wait for the big meal to be served. This board will mix savory and sweet.

We are adding our FOX8 favorites, Bacon-Wrapped Pretzels and No-Bake Mini Sweet Potato Cheesecake.

Bacon-Wrapped Pretzels

Ingredients

1 c of brown sugar

3 tablespoons red chili powder

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 (12 ounce) package thinly sliced bacon

1 (15 ounce) short pretzel rods

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and top with a wire rack.

Mix brown sugar, chili powder, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl. Dredge both sides of each bacon slice in the brown sugar mixture. Wrap a coated bacon slice around each pretzel rod, leaving a small space at the bottom of pretzel uncovered for easy handling. Arrange wrapped pretzels on the wire rack atop the baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is crisp, 15 to 20 minutes.

No-Bake Mini Sweet Potato Cheesecake

Ingredients

2 packages (16 ounces) of cream cheese, room temperature

1 c of sweet potato casserole mixture, cooled to room temperature

1 1/3 c sweetened condensed milk

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 dash nutmeg

1/2 c cool whip

Graham Cracker crumbs

Directions

In your mixer bowl, mix together cream cheese, sweet potato casserole mixture, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg until smooth.

Fold cream cheese mixture with cool whip until well incorporated and lightened.

Add graham cracker crumbs to the bottom of small jars or containers.

Spoon cheesecake mixture over graham cracker crumbs and refrigerate for 4-5 hours.

Top with cool whip

Enjoy!

O Give Thanks Punch

Ingredients

2 quarts cranberry juice cocktail

1/2 (12 oz can) frozen pink lemonade concentrate, thawed

1 liter ginger ale

Directions

Mix the cranberry juice cocktail with the pink lemonade concentrate.

Right before serving, slowly pour in the ginger ale.

Serve over ice and add cranberries for garnish.