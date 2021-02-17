Winter recipes to warm the soul from Black Powder Smokehouse in Jamestown

In these cold, wet winter days, we could also use some good comfort food to lift our spirits. From cast iron cobbler to Brunswick stew, Shannon Smith stopped by Black Powder Smokehouse in Jamestown for few recipes that will fill your belly and put a smile on your face.

Brunswick Stew

Ingredients

1 Cup Chopped Brisket

1 Cup Chopped Chicken

1 Cup Chopped Pork

2 Tbl Butter

1 Cup Diced Onions

1 Cup Corn

1 Cup Lima Beans

1 Cup Diced Potatoes

2 Qts Chicken Stock

2 Cups Diced or Crushed Tomatoes

1 Cup BBQ Sauce

2 Tbl Worcestershire Sauce

2 Tbl Texas Pete

2 Tbl Apple Cider Vinegar

2 Cloves Garlic

½ Cup Sugar

Salt & Pepper to taste

Method

● Melt butter in a 4 qt pot and add onions, garlic, lima beans, corn and sweat for 3-4

minutes

● Add chicken stock, tomatoes, worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, bbq sauce, sugar and

vinegar and bring to a simmer

● Add meat and simmer for 30-45 minutes

● Season with salt and pepper to taste

● Serve with your favorite cornbread recipe

Cast Iron Cobbler

Ingredients

1 c sugar

1 c all purpose baking mix

1 c buttermilk

2 c fresh or canned fruit with juices

4 T butter

Method

● Mix sugar, baking mix, and butter milk and set aside

● Place 10-12” cast iron skillet in preheated 350 oven with butter till melted

● Remove skillet and pour in batter

● If using canned fruit, evenly pour fruit and juice over mixture

● If using fresh fruit mix with ½ cup sugar and let sit till you have some juice. Add fruit and

juice to batter

● Bake at 325 for 45-60 minutes or until golden brown

● Serve with a big scoop of vanilla ice cream

Black Powder Mac-n-Cheese

Ingredients

4 c. cooked pasta

4 c. cheese mix

1 can Evaporated Milk

2 cups Heavy Cream

Salt to taste

Method

● Spray the bottom and side of an 8×8 baking dish

● Add pasta, 2.5 cups cheese, and salt to the dish and mix

● Add Evaporated milk and heavy cream

● Top mixture with the rest of the cheese

● Cover with aluminum foil and cook at 325 for 30 minutes

● Uncover and cook for 20-30 minutes at 350 until cheese is golden brown

● Let rest for 10-15 minutes and serve

Jalapeno Popper Meatloaf

Ingredients

2 lb Ground Chuck/Brisket

½ lb Cream Cheese

2 T Diced Jalapenos

¼ c Diced Onions

¼ c shredded cheddar

3 T BBQ Rub

4 T BBQ Sauce

8 strips of bacon

Method

● Mix ground beef and 2 T rub in a bowl. Portion into 4 equal patties

● Mix Cream Cheese, jalapenos, onions, shredded cheddar, and 1 T rub

● Place equal portions of cheese mixture in the center of each patty

● Roll into balls making sure the mixture is sealed inside

● Criss Cross bacon on a flat surface and place the meat ball in the center. Wrap the

bacon around each piece and place in an oven proof pan.

● Bake at 350 for 45 minutes or until internal temp reaches 165. You can also smoke at

250 for 1.5 hours or until the same internal temperature is reached.

● Brush with BBQ sauce and let rest for 10 minutes

● Serve