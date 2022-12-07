JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — This is the time of year we like to cook and enjoy sweet holiday treats.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by the Culinary School at Guilford Technical Community College to learn how to make some holiday favorites.

Christmas Fudge

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

2 3/4 c. chocolate chips

1 (14-oz.) can sweetened condensed milk

2 tbsp. heavy cream

4 tbsp. butter

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

3 tbsp. Christmas sprinkles

Method:

Step 1Line an 8”-x-8” baking pan with parchment paper and grease with cooking spray. In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt chocolate, condensed milk, butter, cream, vanilla, and salt together. Stir until smooth then pour into prepared pan. Step 2Top with sprinkles and refrigerate until set, 2 hours. Cut into squares to serve.

Chocolate Truffles

Ingredients:

8 oz dark chocolate chips (or chocolate of your choice)

½ cup heavy cream

¼ tsp vanilla (or other flavoring if you like: peppermint, orange, etc.)

Pinch of salt

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a thick sauce pot or double boiler. Heat slowly on the stove till chocolate is melted and everything comes together in a uniform ganache mixture. Cool in refrigerator until ganache mixture cold. Using a teaspoon or small scoop, portion the truffles to be rolled. Roll the truffles, (best to wear gloves when doing this) place back in refrigerator to set good. Roll truffles in your choice of coating: Christmas sprinkles, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, nuts, crushed candy canes, or dip in melted chocolate, be creative. Chill and serve.

Chocolate Toffee

Ingredients:

1 1/4 c. (2 1/2 sticks) butter

1 1/4 c. granulated sugar

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Pinch kosher salt

2 c. semisweet chocolate chips

1/2 c. toasted chopped almonds

1/2 c. toasted chopped pecans

Coarse sea salt, for garnish

Method:

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine butter, sugar, vanilla, and salt. Let butter melt and sugar dissolve and bring to a boil, then cook, stirring constantly with a whisk, so the butter and sugar don’t separate, until mixture turns a dark amber and is thick, 12 to 15 minutes. (If you’d like to use a candy thermometer for this step, attach it to the saucepan and cook until the temperature reaches 285º.) Pour toffee mixture onto a prepared baking sheet and immediately top all over with chocolate chips. Let sit 2 minutes so chocolate begins to melt, then spread chocolate all over with a spatula to create a layer on top of toffee. Sprinkle all over with almonds and pecans (use chopped crumbs too for nice texture!) and flaky sea salt. Refrigerate until set, about 1 hour, then cut or break into pieces and serve.

Peanut Butter Snowballs

Ingredients

2 cup powdered sugar

1 1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup butter, melted

2/3 cup graham crackers crumbs

1 tbsp. maple syrup

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 cup white chocolate, melted 2 tsp. coconut oil Sprinkles, for garnish

Directions:

Line a medium baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine powdered sugar, peanut butter, butter, graham cracker crumbs, maple syrup and salt. Using a whisk or hand mixer, mix ingredients until smooth and fully incorporated. Using a small cookie scoop, form mixture into balls and place on prepared baking sheet. In a medium bowl, combine melted white chocolate and coconut oil and stir until smooth. Dip peanut butter balls in white chocolate and place on cooling rack (excess chocolate will drop off).

Pretzel Peppermint Bark

Ingredients

1 (11.5-oz.) bag Milk Chocolate Chips

2 1/2 c. pretzels

1/2 c. crushed candy canes

Directions

Line a medium sheet tray with parchment paper. Melt Milk Chocolate Chips in microwave in 30-second intervals, then pour chocolate on sheet tray and spread into an even layer. Top with pretzels and candy canes then refrigerate until hardened, 30 minutes. Break into pieces to serve.

Old Fashion Hard Candy

2 cups granulated Sugar

2/3 cup light corn syrup

¾ cup water

1 tsp LorAnn Gourmet Flavoring

1/4tsp food coloring

Powdered sugar (optional)

In a large saucepan, mix together sugar, corn syrup and water. Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Bring mixture to a boil without stirring. When syrup temperature reaches 260 degrees F. add color. Do not stir; boiling action will incorporate color into syrup. Remove from heat a 300 degrees F or when drops of syrup form hard, brittle threads of cold water. After boiling action ceases add flavoring and stir. USE CAUTION WHEN ADDING FLAVORING TO AVOID RISING STEAM. Pour syrup into lightly oiled candy molds or onto greased cookie sheet and score to mark squares. When cool, break into pieces and dust with powdered sugar to prevent sticking. Store in an airtight container.