We’ve got party platter ideas just in time for holiday shindigs of all sizes

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Tis the season for fun and food!

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some holiday party platters.

Baked Goat Cheese with Honey

Soft Goat Cheese

Honey

Fresh Thyme

Sea Salt

Cracked Pepper

Baguette

Olive Oil

Garlic

In a small oven-proof bowl or ramekin, spread soft goat cheese. Prepare baguette by slicing into thin pieces. Place on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with herbs de provence, salt and pepper and garlic. Just before serving, bake under broiler in oven for 5-8 minutes, just until slightly warm. Toast the bread in the oven for 2-4 minutes until browned on the edges. Drizzle honey on warm goat cheese. Sprinkle on fresh thyme leaves, sea salt & fresh cracked pepper.

Lemon Artichoke Hummus

1 cup artichoke hearts, packed in water, rinsed, patted dry& chopped

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup water

6 tablespoons tahini , stirred well

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 14 oz-can chickpeas , drained and rinsed

4 garlic cloves, minced or pressed through garlic press

salt to taste

1/4 teaspoon cumin

pinch red pepper flakes

1 bunch spring onions, minced

Whisk together tahini and oil in second small bowl. Process chickpeas, chopped artichokes, garlic, salt, cumin, red pepper flakes in food processor until almost fully ground. Scrape down bowl with rubber spatula and add the lemon juice and water. Continue processing for another minute. With machine running, add oil-tahini mixture in steady stream through feed tube; continue to process until hummus is smooth and creamy scraping down bowl as needed.

Mini Pumpkin Muffins with Brown Sugar Butter and Country Ham

2 large eggs

¾ cup buttermilk

1 cup vegetable oil

¼ cup melted butter

2 tablespoons pure vanilla extract

1 ½ cups pumpkin puree

1 ½ cups light brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

2 ½ cups all purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Beat the eggs, oil, melted butter, buttermilk and vanilla until well combined.

Then add pumpkin puree.

Add in dry ingredients and mix well.

Scoop into mini muffin tin and bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.

Brown Sugar Butter

2 sticks butter

1 box of brown sugar

Mix room temperature butter with brown sugar until well combined.

Country Ham

Take 2 packs of country ham and sear it in a pan on both sides very lightly.

Place ham in food processor and pulse chop until very fine.

Assembly:

Slice cooled pumpkin muffin in half. Generously add brown sugar butter on one side. Dip that side into the chopped country ham. When serving, warm up the whole pan of stuffed pumpkin muffins.

Bacon-Wrapped Dates

35-40 pitted dates

2-3 pounds of thin bacon

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Wrap the bacon around the date and bake for 15-18 minutes. Serve at room temperature.