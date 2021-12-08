We’ve got party platter ideas just in time for holiday shindigs of all sizes

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — Tis the season for fun and food!
On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Southern Roots in Jamestown to make some holiday party platters.
Baked Goat Cheese with Honey
- Soft Goat Cheese
- Honey
- Fresh Thyme
- Sea Salt
- Cracked Pepper
- Baguette
- Olive Oil
- Garlic
- In a small oven-proof bowl or ramekin, spread soft goat cheese.
- Prepare baguette by slicing into thin pieces. Place on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with herbs de provence, salt and pepper and garlic.
- Just before serving, bake under broiler in oven for 5-8 minutes, just until slightly warm.
- Toast the bread in the oven for 2-4 minutes until browned on the edges.
- Drizzle honey on warm goat cheese.
- Sprinkle on fresh thyme leaves, sea salt & fresh cracked pepper.
Lemon Artichoke Hummus
- 1 cup artichoke hearts, packed in water, rinsed, patted dry& chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- ¼ cup water
- 6 tablespoons tahini , stirred well
- ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 14 oz-can chickpeas , drained and rinsed
- 4 garlic cloves, minced or pressed through garlic press
- salt to taste
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin
- pinch red pepper flakes
- 1 bunch spring onions, minced
- Whisk together tahini and oil in second small bowl.
- Process chickpeas, chopped artichokes, garlic, salt, cumin, red pepper flakes in food processor until almost fully ground.
- Scrape down bowl with rubber spatula and add the lemon juice and water.
- Continue processing for another minute.
- With machine running, add oil-tahini mixture in steady stream through feed tube; continue to process until hummus is smooth and creamy scraping down bowl as needed.
Mini Pumpkin Muffins with Brown Sugar Butter and Country Ham
- 2 large eggs
- ¾ cup buttermilk
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- ¼ cup melted butter
- 2 tablespoons pure vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cups pumpkin puree
- 1 ½ cups light brown sugar
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 ½ cups all purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Beat the eggs, oil, melted butter, buttermilk and vanilla until well combined.
- Then add pumpkin puree.
- Add in dry ingredients and mix well.
- Scoop into mini muffin tin and bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.
Brown Sugar Butter
- 2 sticks butter
- 1 box of brown sugar
Mix room temperature butter with brown sugar until well combined.
Country Ham
- Take 2 packs of country ham and sear it in a pan on both sides very lightly.
- Place ham in food processor and pulse chop until very fine.
Assembly:
- Slice cooled pumpkin muffin in half.
- Generously add brown sugar butter on one side.
- Dip that side into the chopped country ham.
- When serving, warm up the whole pan of stuffed pumpkin muffins.
Bacon-Wrapped Dates
- 35-40 pitted dates
- 2-3 pounds of thin bacon
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Wrap the bacon around the date and bake for 15-18 minutes.
- Serve at room temperature.