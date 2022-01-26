Warm up this winter with some spicy TexMex dinner ideas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s cold outside, so turn up the heat in the kitchen!

Spice up your menu this winter with some Tex-Mex recipes.

Shannon Smith stops by The Porch in Winston-Salem for some delicious dishes your whole family will love.

Burning Love Margarita

Ingredients:

3 fresh strawberries

Dash Habanero Hot Sauce

2 oz lunazul

1 oz agave or simple syrup

1.5 oz lime juice

.5 oz pineapple juice

Method:

Muddle 2 strawberries in bottom of a shaker or large glass Add Tequila, hot sauce, agave or simple syrup, lime juice & pineapple juice Shake well and pour over ice Garnish with heart strawberry

Guajillo Coco Pork Tacos

Ingredients

4-5 lbs pork boneless shoulder or butt

2 sliced white onions

Braising Liquid

5 dried guajillo peppers (softened in boiling water for 15-20 min)

1 cup Rice Vinegar

1 cup Coconut Milk

2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger

4-5 cloves fresh garlic

1 can tomato paste

1 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablepoon pepper

Method

Lay sliced onions in the bottom of Dutch Oven Rub pork with salt & pepper and place in pan, fat side up Puree Braising Liquid Ingredients and pour over pork Cover tightly & roast at 325° for 4 – 5 hours or until pork falls apart Drain some liquid from the pan and separate onions & pork Shred Pork and mix with onions & gravy

Serve on warm corn tortillas & top with slaw, guacamole, fresh cilantro, hot sauce or your favorite toppings.

Family Favorite Mini Quesadillas

Ingredients

8 corn tortillas

1 can refried beans

2 cups shredded cheese

Protein of your choice

¼ cups Oil

Method

Preheat oven to 350° Layer corn tortillas in a large cast iron skillet Add oil and brush on both sides of tortillas Heat tortillas in pan for 5-10 minutes or until warm Remove from oven and spread ½ of each tortillas with refried beans, cheese & protein Fold tortillas & press together Heat cast iron skillet on stovetop and add Mini Quesadillas. Cook 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove when they are golden brown on the outside.

Serve with sour cream, guacamole & hot sauce.

Skirt Steak Skillet Tacos

Ingredients

2 lbs skirt steak

1 tablespoon oil

Salt & pepper to taste

Marinade

½ cup lime juice

½ cup orange juice

¼ cup Worcestershire Sauce

1 fresh jalapeño

1 tablespoon Cumin

1 tablespoon Chile Powder

1 teaspoon Salt

Method

Blend all marinade ingredients Marinate Steak in Marinade in a sealed ziplock bag for up to 8 hours (great morning prep for dinner) Heat a cast-iron skillet and add 1 T canola or vegetable oil Remove Skirt Steak from Marinade and add steak to the hot pan. Cook on each side for 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing against the grain of the meat. Serve in warm flour tortillas with your favorite toppings!