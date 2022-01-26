Warm up this winter with some spicy TexMex dinner ideas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s cold outside, so turn up the heat in the kitchen!
Spice up your menu this winter with some Tex-Mex recipes.
Shannon Smith stops by The Porch in Winston-Salem for some delicious dishes your whole family will love.
Burning Love Margarita
Ingredients:
- 3 fresh strawberries
- Dash Habanero Hot Sauce
- 2 oz lunazul
- 1 oz agave or simple syrup
- 1.5 oz lime juice
- .5 oz pineapple juice
Method:
- Muddle 2 strawberries in bottom of a shaker or large glass
- Add Tequila, hot sauce, agave or simple syrup, lime juice & pineapple juice
- Shake well and pour over ice
- Garnish with heart strawberry
Guajillo Coco Pork Tacos
Ingredients
- 4-5 lbs pork boneless shoulder or butt
- 2 sliced white onions
Braising Liquid
- 5 dried guajillo peppers (softened in boiling water for 15-20 min)
- 1 cup Rice Vinegar
- 1 cup Coconut Milk
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger
- 4-5 cloves fresh garlic
- 1 can tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 tablepoon pepper
Method
- Lay sliced onions in the bottom of Dutch Oven
- Rub pork with salt & pepper and place in pan, fat side up
- Puree Braising Liquid Ingredients and pour over pork
- Cover tightly & roast at 325° for 4 – 5 hours or until pork falls apart
- Drain some liquid from the pan and separate onions & pork
- Shred Pork and mix with onions & gravy
Serve on warm corn tortillas & top with slaw, guacamole, fresh cilantro, hot sauce or your favorite toppings.
Family Favorite Mini Quesadillas
Ingredients
- 8 corn tortillas
- 1 can refried beans
- 2 cups shredded cheese
- Protein of your choice
- ¼ cups Oil
Method
- Preheat oven to 350°
- Layer corn tortillas in a large cast iron skillet
- Add oil and brush on both sides of tortillas
- Heat tortillas in pan for 5-10 minutes or until warm
- Remove from oven and spread ½ of each tortillas with refried beans, cheese & protein
- Fold tortillas & press together
- Heat cast iron skillet on stovetop and add Mini Quesadillas.
- Cook 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove when they are golden brown on the outside.
Serve with sour cream, guacamole & hot sauce.
Skirt Steak Skillet Tacos
Ingredients
- 2 lbs skirt steak
- 1 tablespoon oil
- Salt & pepper to taste
Marinade
- ½ cup lime juice
- ½ cup orange juice
- ¼ cup Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 fresh jalapeño
- 1 tablespoon Cumin
- 1 tablespoon Chile Powder
- 1 teaspoon Salt
Method
- Blend all marinade ingredients
- Marinate Steak in Marinade in a sealed ziplock bag for up to 8 hours (great morning prep for dinner)
- Heat a cast-iron skillet and add 1 T canola or vegetable oil
- Remove Skirt Steak from Marinade and add steak to the hot pan.
- Cook on each side for 3-4 minutes.
- Remove from heat and allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing against the grain of the meat.
- Serve in warm flour tortillas with your favorite toppings!