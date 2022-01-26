Warm up this winter with some spicy TexMex dinner ideas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s cold outside, so turn up the heat in the kitchen!

Spice up your menu this winter with some Tex-Mex recipes. 

Shannon Smith stops by The Porch in Winston-Salem for some delicious dishes your whole family will love.

Burning Love Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 3 fresh strawberries
  • Dash Habanero Hot Sauce
  • 2 oz lunazul
  • 1 oz agave or simple syrup
  • 1.5 oz lime juice
  • .5 oz pineapple juice

Method:

  1. Muddle 2 strawberries in bottom of a shaker or large glass
  2. Add Tequila, hot sauce, agave or simple syrup, lime juice & pineapple juice
  3. Shake well and pour over ice
  4. Garnish with heart strawberry

Guajillo Coco Pork Tacos 

Ingredients

  • 4-5 lbs pork boneless shoulder or butt
  • 2 sliced white onions
Braising Liquid
  • 5 dried guajillo peppers (softened in boiling water for 15-20 min)
  • 1 cup Rice Vinegar
  • 1 cup Coconut Milk
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger
  • 4-5 cloves fresh garlic
  • 1 can tomato paste 
  • 1 tablespoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 1 tablepoon pepper

Method

  1. Lay sliced onions in the bottom of Dutch Oven
  2. Rub pork with salt & pepper and place in pan, fat side up
  3. Puree Braising Liquid Ingredients and pour over pork
  4. Cover tightly & roast at 325° for 4 – 5 hours or until pork falls apart
  5. Drain some liquid from the pan and separate onions & pork
  6. Shred Pork and mix with onions & gravy

Serve on warm corn tortillas & top with slaw, guacamole, fresh cilantro, hot sauce or your favorite toppings.

Family Favorite Mini Quesadillas

Ingredients

  • 8 corn tortillas
  • 1 can refried beans
  • 2 cups shredded cheese
  • Protein of your choice
  • ¼ cups Oil

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350°
  2. Layer corn tortillas in a large cast iron skillet
  3. Add oil and brush on both sides of tortillas
  4. Heat tortillas in pan for 5-10 minutes or until warm
  5. Remove from oven and spread ½ of each tortillas with refried beans, cheese & protein
  6. Fold tortillas & press together
  7. Heat cast iron skillet on stovetop and add Mini Quesadillas.
  8. Cook 2-3 minutes on each side. Remove when they are golden brown on the outside.

Serve with sour cream, guacamole & hot sauce.

Skirt Steak Skillet Tacos

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs skirt steak
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Marinade

  • ½ cup lime juice
  • ½ cup orange juice
  • ¼ cup Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1 fresh jalapeño
  • 1 tablespoon Cumin
  • 1 tablespoon Chile Powder
  • 1 teaspoon Salt 

Method

  1. Blend all marinade ingredients
  2. Marinate Steak in Marinade in a sealed ziplock bag for up to 8 hours (great morning prep for dinner)
  3. Heat a cast-iron skillet and add 1 T canola or vegetable oil
  4. Remove Skirt Steak from Marinade and add steak to the hot pan.
  5. Cook on each side for 3-4 minutes.
  6. Remove from heat and allow to rest for 10 minutes before slicing against the grain of the meat.
  7. Serve in warm flour tortillas with your favorite toppings!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

