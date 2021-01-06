Village Juice Company in Winston-Salem shares the secret behind their most popular healthy dishes

So many of us resolved to lose weight or eat healthier in the new year. You can do that and still enjoy your food. Village Juice Company in Winston-Salem shared the ingredients in some of their most popular and healthy items on the menu.

Super Blue

House-Made Almond Milk

Organic Blueberries

Banana

Organic Almond Butter

Organic Date Paste

Chia Seeds

Collagen

Himalayan Sea Salt

Overnight Oats

House-Made Cashew Milk

Organic Almond Butter

Organic Strawberries

Organic Walnuts

Banana

Organic Honey

House-Made Almond Crumble

Farmer’s Daughter

Choice of Organic Spinach or Kale

Brown Rice

Joyce Farm’s All Natural “No Anything” Roasted Chicken

Organic Roasted Sweet Potato

Organic Green Apple

Spiced Almonds

Balsamic Dijon and Roasted Carrot Vinaigrette