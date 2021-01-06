Village Juice Company in Winston-Salem shares the secret behind their most popular healthy dishes

So many of us resolved to lose weight or eat healthier in the new year. You can do that and still enjoy your food. Village Juice Company in Winston-Salem shared the ingredients in some of their most popular and healthy items on the menu.
Super Blue
House-Made Almond Milk
Organic Blueberries
Banana
Organic Almond Butter
Organic Date Paste
Chia Seeds
Collagen
Himalayan Sea Salt
Overnight Oats
House-Made Cashew Milk
Organic Almond Butter
Organic Strawberries
Organic Walnuts
Banana
Organic Honey
House-Made Almond Crumble
Farmer’s Daughter
Choice of Organic Spinach or Kale
Brown Rice
Joyce Farm’s All Natural “No Anything” Roasted Chicken
Organic Roasted Sweet Potato
Organic Green Apple
Spiced Almonds
Balsamic Dijon and Roasted Carrot Vinaigrette
