JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, recipes to ring in 2023.

Many people enjoy traditional foods on New Year’s day including collards, black-eyed peas and pork. We’re showing you a twist on the tradition.

Shannon Smith shows us from GTCC’s Culinary School in Jamestown.

Honey Mustard Glazed Pork Loin

Ingredients:

1 each 5 lb. pork loin

1 cup honey

1 cup Dijon mustard

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp Kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

Method:

Mix last 6 ingredients together, (reserve half of the honey mustard to serve as a sauce with the finished pork loin) then rub the remaining honey mustard mixture all over the pork loin Roast the pork loin in a 350 degree F oven to an internal temperature of 145 degrees F. Allow roast to rest 15 minutes prior to slicing.

Sautéed Collards with Onion and Garlic:

Ingredients:

1 bunch fresh collards cleaned and chopped (can substitute 1 bag of frozen if needed)

1 onion diced

2 cloves garlic chopped

¼ stick butter

½ tsp Kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Dash tabasco of favorite hot sauce Optional

May serve with some good cider vinegar on the side as well.

Method:

Melt butter and sauté onions till golden brown, add garlic and lightly brown. Add collards and cook till tender. Season with salt, pepper and hot sauce.

Sautéed Black Eye Peas

Ingredients:

1 bag black eye peas, picked, soaked and cooked till tender, or 2 cans, or 1 bag frozen.

1 onion diced

1 clove garlic chopped

¼ cup carrot diced

¼ cup red bell pepper diced

¼ cup green bell pepper diced

¼ cup yellow bell pepper diced

2 slices smoked bacon diced

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

Sauté bacon until crisp and fat has rendered out. Add onions and garlic and cook till tender. Add carrots and cook till tender, add peppers and peas and cook till tender. Season with salt and pepper and serve.