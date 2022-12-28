JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, recipes to ring in 2023.
Many people enjoy traditional foods on New Year’s day including collards, black-eyed peas and pork. We’re showing you a twist on the tradition.
Shannon Smith shows us from GTCC’s Culinary School in Jamestown.
Honey Mustard Glazed Pork Loin
Ingredients:
- 1 each 5 lb. pork loin
- 1 cup honey
- 1 cup Dijon mustard
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp Kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
Method:
- Mix last 6 ingredients together, (reserve half of the honey mustard to serve as a sauce with the finished pork loin) then rub the remaining honey mustard mixture all over the pork loin
- Roast the pork loin in a 350 degree F oven to an internal temperature of 145 degrees F.
- Allow roast to rest 15 minutes prior to slicing.
Sautéed Collards with Onion and Garlic:
Ingredients:
- 1 bunch fresh collards cleaned and chopped (can substitute 1 bag of frozen if needed)
- 1 onion diced
- 2 cloves garlic chopped
- ¼ stick butter
- ½ tsp Kosher salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
- Dash tabasco of favorite hot sauce Optional
- May serve with some good cider vinegar on the side as well.
Method:
- Melt butter and sauté onions till golden brown, add garlic and lightly brown.
- Add collards and cook till tender. Season with salt, pepper and hot sauce.
Sautéed Black Eye Peas
Ingredients:
- 1 bag black eye peas, picked, soaked and cooked till tender, or 2 cans, or 1 bag frozen.
- 1 onion diced
- 1 clove garlic chopped
- ¼ cup carrot diced
- ¼ cup red bell pepper diced
- ¼ cup green bell pepper diced
- ¼ cup yellow bell pepper diced
- 2 slices smoked bacon diced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Method:
- Sauté bacon until crisp and fat has rendered out. Add onions and garlic and cook till tender.
- Add carrots and cook till tender, add peppers and peas and cook till tender.
- Season with salt and pepper and serve.