WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Turkey and dressing are traditions on Thanksgiving, but maybe you want to add a new side dish this year.

For example, instead of sweet potato casserole, make a sweet potato mousse!

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Butcher and Bull in Winston-Salem for some show-stopping side dishes.

Whipped Potatoes

Ingredients:

5 pounds of potatoes, peeled

½ cup of heavy cream, heated

1 ½ pounds of butter, unsalted and melted

3 tablespoons of salt

Method:

Cut the potatoes in half, and then cut each half into thirds. Place the potatoes in a pot of cold water and bring them to a boil. Boil potatoes until the potatoes are tender, about twenty minutes. The potatoes are ready when a knife or skewer goes easily into the center. DO NOT LET THEM OVERCOOK. Drain the potatoes. Run the potatoes through a food mill (NOT a food processor) while they are still very hot and hold them in a large mixing bowl. Making sure the potatoes are still hot, add the cream and butter in a steady steam and whip the potatoes vigorously with a spoon until they are smooth and fluffy. You may use an electric mixer for this step if you prefer. Add the salt (and pepper or chives if you like), mix well and hold in a warm place for service.

Bread Pudding

Ingredients:

1 baguette or other well-crusted bread

2 cups heavy cream

4 eggs, beaten

¾ cup sugar

½ tablespoon vanilla

¼ cup brandy, bourbon or other liquor (optional)

½ cup dried fruit such as raisins, figs, or apples (optional)

Method:

Cut the bread into ½ inch cubes. Set aside. Combine cream, eggs, sugar, cream, vanilla and liquor or fruit if used. Mix well. Pour the egg mixture over the bread and mix well. Allow the bread mixture to set for several hours or preferably overnight. Do not use until the bread pieces are soaked and very soft. Place the pudding mixture into ramekins that have been coated with pan spray or butter and a layer of sugar to prevent sticking. Cook at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. The bread pudding can be made ahead of time, but is better when served immediately. Serve topped with ice cream or caramel sauce

Sweet Potato Mousse

Ingredients:

6 sweet potatoes, large

1 pound butter, melted

2 each oranges, zest only

¼ cup fresh ginger, juice only

1 cup brown sugar

8 each whole eggs

1 ½ tablespoon salt

3 cups miniature marshmallows

Method:

Roast the sweet potatoes in the oven until they are soft, about 45 minutes. When cool enough to handle, pull the meat from the skins. Discard the skins. Place all ingredients except marshmallows with the sweet potatoes in the food processor. Run until the mixture is well incorporated. Place the sweet potato mixture in a sprayed pan. Cover the top of the mousse with marshmallows, covering the entire surface. Bake at 350 degrees until it rises in the middle, about 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and hold warm for service.

Braised Belgian Endive

Ingredients:

¼ cup butter, unsalted

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup kosher salt

8 each Belgian endive, stems trimmed

½ pound Black Forest ham or prosciutto, thinly sliced

½ pound (1 2/3 cups) gruyère cheese, shredded (you may substitute swiss cheese)

2 cups heavy cream

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees (275 for convection ovens). Combine the butter, sugar, salt, and 3 quarts water in a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer. Add the endive and cover the pan with a lid. Cook until very tender, about 45 minutes. Transfer the endive to paper towels and allow them to drain. When the endive is cool enough to handle, squeeze out as much liquid as possible from them and set them aside. Wrap each endive with a slice of ham and arrange them in a casserole dish. The endive should be pressed tightly against each other. Whisk the nutmeg, salt and pepper into the cream. Pour the cream over the endive and top with gruyere cheese. Place the casserole dish on a cookie sheet or sheet pan and bake until the cream reduces by half, about 30 minutes. Turn up the heat to 400 degrees and cook until the cheese is browned, about 10-15 minutes.