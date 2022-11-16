WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Turkey and dressing are traditions on Thanksgiving, but maybe you want to add a new side dish this year.
For example, instead of sweet potato casserole, make a sweet potato mousse!
On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Butcher and Bull in Winston-Salem for some show-stopping side dishes.
Whipped Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 5 pounds of potatoes, peeled
- ½ cup of heavy cream, heated
- 1 ½ pounds of butter, unsalted and melted
- 3 tablespoons of salt
Method:
- Cut the potatoes in half, and then cut each half into thirds.
- Place the potatoes in a pot of cold water and bring them to a boil.
- Boil potatoes until the potatoes are tender, about twenty minutes. The potatoes are ready when a knife or skewer goes easily into the center. DO NOT LET THEM OVERCOOK.
- Drain the potatoes.
- Run the potatoes through a food mill (NOT a food processor) while they are still very hot and hold them in a large mixing bowl.
- Making sure the potatoes are still hot, add the cream and butter in a steady steam and whip the potatoes vigorously with a spoon until they are smooth and fluffy. You may use an electric mixer for this step if you prefer.
- Add the salt (and pepper or chives if you like), mix well and hold in a warm place for service.
Bread Pudding
Ingredients:
- 1 baguette or other well-crusted bread
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 4 eggs, beaten
- ¾ cup sugar
- ½ tablespoon vanilla
- ¼ cup brandy, bourbon or other liquor (optional)
- ½ cup dried fruit such as raisins, figs, or apples (optional)
Method:
- Cut the bread into ½ inch cubes. Set aside.
- Combine cream, eggs, sugar, cream, vanilla and liquor or fruit if used. Mix well.
- Pour the egg mixture over the bread and mix well.
- Allow the bread mixture to set for several hours or preferably overnight. Do not use until the bread pieces are soaked and very soft.
- Place the pudding mixture into ramekins that have been coated with pan spray or butter and a layer of sugar to prevent sticking.
- Cook at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.
- The bread pudding can be made ahead of time, but is better when served immediately.
- Serve topped with ice cream or caramel sauce
Sweet Potato Mousse
Ingredients:
- 6 sweet potatoes, large
- 1 pound butter, melted
- 2 each oranges, zest only
- ¼ cup fresh ginger, juice only
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 8 each whole eggs
- 1 ½ tablespoon salt
- 3 cups miniature marshmallows
Method:
- Roast the sweet potatoes in the oven until they are soft, about 45 minutes.
- When cool enough to handle, pull the meat from the skins.
- Discard the skins.
- Place all ingredients except marshmallows with the sweet potatoes in the food processor.
- Run until the mixture is well incorporated.
- Place the sweet potato mixture in a sprayed pan.
- Cover the top of the mousse with marshmallows, covering the entire surface.
- Bake at 350 degrees until it rises in the middle, about 40 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and hold warm for service.
Braised Belgian Endive
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup butter, unsalted
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ cup kosher salt
- 8 each Belgian endive, stems trimmed
- ½ pound Black Forest ham or prosciutto, thinly sliced
- ½ pound (1 2/3 cups) gruyère cheese, shredded (you may substitute swiss cheese)
- 2 cups heavy cream
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 300 degrees (275 for convection ovens).
- Combine the butter, sugar, salt, and 3 quarts water in a large pot and bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat to a simmer.
- Add the endive and cover the pan with a lid.
- Cook until very tender, about 45 minutes.
- Transfer the endive to paper towels and allow them to drain.
- When the endive is cool enough to handle, squeeze out as much liquid as possible from them and set them aside.
- Wrap each endive with a slice of ham and arrange them in a casserole dish. The endive should be pressed tightly against each other.
- Whisk the nutmeg, salt and pepper into the cream.
- Pour the cream over the endive and top with gruyere cheese.
- Place the casserole dish on a cookie sheet or sheet pan and bake until the cream reduces by half, about 30 minutes.
- Turn up the heat to 400 degrees and cook until the cheese is browned, about 10-15 minutes.