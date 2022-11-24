HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Everyone has their traditional recipes, the things that their family demands year after year, and of course the anchors here at FOX8 have those too.

Melissa, Cindy, Alex and Lauren are sharing their favorite Thanksgiving recipes for you to try out, and who knows, maybe they’ll become a tradition in your home too!

Alex’s Cranberry Fruit Salad

1 pound cranberries, ground

1 1/4 cup sugar

20 oz. can crushed pineapple

1 package miniature marshmallows

4 bananas, sliced

1 cup whipped cream, sweetened

Combine cranberries, sugar, pineapple (undrained) can be done ahead and refrigerated. Add marshmallows and refrigerate overnight. Just before serving add bananas and whipped cream.

Melissa Painter’s Grams’ Cornbread Dressing

Skillet of cornbread

4-5 slices sandwich bread (white or wheat)

1/2 cup butter

1 cup Vidalia onion, finely chopped

½ cup celery, finely chopped

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups chicken broth

2 eggs

1 tablespoon ground sage

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Set oven to 350 degrees. Sautee onion and celery in butter. Stir in heavy cream. In large bowl, combine crumbled cornbread with toasted bread cubes. Add in vegetable/cream mix. In different bowl, whisk together chicken broth and eggs. Stir in sage, salt and pepper and then add to bread mixture. Pour into a 9 x 13 pan. Bake for 45 minutes covered and 15 more uncovered

From Cindy: Kylie & Abby’s Favorite Mac-n-Cheese

INGREDIENTS

1 lb box of Elbow Macaroni

4 tbsp butter

2 cups water

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

2 tsp dry ground mustard

2 tsp kosher or sea salt (+ more to taste)

1/2 tsp black pepper

1 cup evaporated milk

8 oz sharp cheddar cheese

8 oz Monterey Jack cheese

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

Add macaroni, butter, water, chicken broth, mustard, salt, and pepper to your Instant Pot. Secure the lid, select manual, and high pressure for 5 minutes. Once complete, use a quick release. Open lid and check that the pasta is cooked completely. If not, select saute, and cook for another 2 minutes until pasta is cooked. Add in evaporated milk and each of the cheeses. Continue to mix and stir until creamy. Add any extra salt to taste. Typically I will pour into a greased baking dish, and top with more cheese. And put into the over on low heat until the cheese melts before serving.

Serve hot!

Lauren Crawford’s Pecan Pie

Ingredients

1/2 (15-ounce) package refrigerated piecrusts

4 large eggs

3/4 cup sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted

1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup pecans, coarsely chopped

Directions

Unfold 1 piecrust, and roll to press out fold lines. Whisk together eggs and next 6 ingredients in a saucepan over low heat until well blended. Pour into pie crust; sprinkle with pecans. Bake at 350° on lower rack 30 minutes or until pie is set.